Vaginal Microbiome Differences Likely...

Vaginal Microbiome Differences Likely Lower Anti-HIV Gela s Efficacy

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: POZ

In a major trial of a Viread -based anti-HIV vaginal microbicide, women benefitted from much lower protecting against the virus if they had a less healthy vaginal microbiome, the Associated Press reports. This means that a certain type of unhealthy, inflammation-causing bacteria predominated in their vaginas and likely caused Viread to break down too quickly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 8 hr Scared 2,289
Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada Mon longbeachkidd 2
why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12) Jun 1 Abdullah 201
HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14) May 29 Mike76502 49
News AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:... May 24 Ben Ever 20
All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16) May 22 Picpic 3
HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08) May '17 WestTexas Sweethe... 33
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,589 • Total comments across all topics: 281,602,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC