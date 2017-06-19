Utah tattoo parlor settles lawsuit brought by student with HIV

A 27-year-old Utah college students with HIV has reached a legal settlement agreement with a Clearfield tattoo parlor that had denied him service based on his medical condition - a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act . According to a statement from the Salt Lake City-based Disability Law Center, the Six Feet Below tattoo shop has changed its policy to ensure that people with disabilities are not excluded from receiving tattoos or piercings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.