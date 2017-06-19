Utah tattoo parlor settles lawsuit brought by student with HIV
A 27-year-old Utah college students with HIV has reached a legal settlement agreement with a Clearfield tattoo parlor that had denied him service based on his medical condition - a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act . According to a statement from the Salt Lake City-based Disability Law Center, the Six Feet Below tattoo shop has changed its policy to ensure that people with disabilities are not excluded from receiving tattoos or piercings.
