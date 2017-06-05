UNAIDS insists HIV cases up in Jamaica

The United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS is insisting that there has been an increase in HIV cases in Jamaica between 2010 and 2015. Earlier this week, the UN special envoy on HIV to the Caribbean, Dr Edward Greene, revealed that the region has seen a nine per cent increase in new infections.

