UN wrong on HIV - Jamaica dismisses claims of increase in infections

An alarming claim that there has been a dangerous escalation in the number of persons contracting HIV in Jamaica has been rejected by chief medical officer in the Ministry of Health Dr Winston De La Haye. Earlier this week, Dr Edward Greene, United Nations special envoy on HIV to the Caribbean, revealed to a Regional Testing Day 10th Anniversary Caribbean Launch in Bridgetown, Barbados, that the region has seen a nine per cent increase in new infections, placing it second only to Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

