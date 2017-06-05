UN wrong on HIV - Jamaica dismisses claims of increase in infections
An alarming claim that there has been a dangerous escalation in the number of persons contracting HIV in Jamaica has been rejected by chief medical officer in the Ministry of Health Dr Winston De La Haye. Earlier this week, Dr Edward Greene, United Nations special envoy on HIV to the Caribbean, revealed to a Regional Testing Day 10th Anniversary Caribbean Launch in Bridgetown, Barbados, that the region has seen a nine per cent increase in new infections, placing it second only to Eastern Europe and Central Asia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|18 hr
|longbeachkidd
|2
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|18 hr
|longbeachkidd
|2,288
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Jun 1
|Abdullah
|201
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Mike76502
|49
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|May 24
|Ben Ever
|20
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|May 22
|Picpic
|3
|HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08)
|May '17
|WestTexas Sweethe...
|33
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC