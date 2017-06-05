Ukrainian NGO Works to Stop Spread of HIV Among Sex Workers
A member of support group explains the use of a female condom to Yulia, a 20-year-old sexual worker, right in Kyiv, Ukraine, June 6, 2012. Today, Eney , is among NGOs which specialize in providing medical and legal assistance to female sex workers in Kyiv.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|18 hr
|longbeachkidd
|2
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|18 hr
|longbeachkidd
|2,288
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Jun 1
|Abdullah
|201
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Mike76502
|49
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|May 24
|Ben Ever
|20
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|May 22
|Picpic
|3
|HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08)
|May '17
|WestTexas Sweethe...
|33
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC