UCLA-led study reveals possibility of CMV and HIV transmission from mothers to infants
The research also found that they are nearly 30 times likelier to transmit cytomegalovirus to their infants. Dr. Karin Nielsen, a professor of clinical pediatrics in the division of infectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, is the senior author of the study, which was published today in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases .
