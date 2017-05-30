Trumpcare could be a 'death sentence' for Trans community Experts...
Kris Hayashi, executive director of the Transgender Law Center, issued the warning in a statement soon after the bill passed the House by a mere four votes. 'For transgender people who experience dramatic rates of discrimination in all areas of life, these attacks on our health care are absolutely attacks on our survival,' he wrote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Gay News.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Thu
|Abdullah
|201
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Mike76502
|49
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|May 27
|Maddmama
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|May 27
|felcity
|2,287
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|May 24
|Ben Ever
|20
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|May 22
|Picpic
|3
|HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08)
|May 3
|WestTexas Sweethe...
|33
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC