Trumpcare could be a 'death sentence'...

Trumpcare could be a 'death sentence' for Trans community Experts...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Gay News

Kris Hayashi, executive director of the Transgender Law Center, issued the warning in a statement soon after the bill passed the House by a mere four votes. 'For transgender people who experience dramatic rates of discrimination in all areas of life, these attacks on our health care are absolutely attacks on our survival,' he wrote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Gay News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12) Thu Abdullah 201
HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14) May 29 Mike76502 49
Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada May 27 Maddmama 1
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) May 27 felcity 2,287
News AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:... May 24 Ben Ever 20
All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16) May 22 Picpic 3
HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08) May 3 WestTexas Sweethe... 33
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,225 • Total comments across all topics: 281,484,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC