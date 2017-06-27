Trump calls testing 'crucial' in defe...

Trump calls testing 'crucial' in defeating HIV/AIDS epidemic

11 hrs ago Read more: Washington Blade

President Trump issued a statement Tuesday observing National HIV Testing Day, calling the disease "one of the world's most significant health challenges" and encouraging Americans to learn their HIV status. "Thanks to concerted efforts to diagnose and treat more and more people, Americans living with HIV today are living longer, healthier lives than ever before," Trump said.

Chicago, IL

