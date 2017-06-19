Top HIV Expert Is Not Donating to the Sia Endorsed HIV Campaign
The words from Carl Dieffenbach, PhD , penetrate the massive online hype about the major fundraising #ENDHIV campaign which features Sia, the campaign's ambassador, in her music video, which includes a call-to-action to donate. Other celebrities have attached to the project as well, including Zoe Saldana and Julianne Moore.
