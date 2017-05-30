Tobacco use more common among HIV pos...

Tobacco use more common among HIV positive individuals, York study shows

Read more: Medical News

Researchers at the University of York have shown that tobacco use is more common among HIV positive individuals than HIV negative individuals. The study, published in The Lancet Global Health , aims to raise further awareness of the dangers associated with tobacco use among people living with HIV, particularly following recent research which showed that young people on HIV drugs have a near-normal life expectancy due to improved treatments for the disease.

Chicago, IL

