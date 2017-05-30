Thousands Take Part in 15th Annual AIDS Life Cycle
Thousands of cyclists set off on a journey from San Francisco to Los Angeles on Sunday to raise awareness about AIDS. The annual AIDS Life Cycle left the city in the morning, with 3,000 riders pedaling to Santa Cruz on the first leg of the 545-mile trip.
