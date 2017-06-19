This holds true even when taking into account smoking among people with HIV.
Living with HIV and diabetes each have similar impacts on the risk of cardiovascular disease, even when taking into account smoking among the HIV population, aidsmap reports. Publishing their findings in Clinical Infectious Diseases, researchers used a mathematical model and various data sets to project cumulative rates of cardiovascular disease among three populations: the U.S. general population; HIV-negative individuals at high risk for the virus who shared certain behavioral risk factors for cardiovascular disease with people living with HIV; and a population of HIV-positive people.
