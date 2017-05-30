'There is no cure for HIV', but there is for epilepsy

The Federal Capital Territory Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS on Thursday cautioned people living with HIV and AIDS not to stop taking their Anti-Retroviral drugs for alternative cure. The Project Manager of the agency, Dr Uche Okoro, in Abuja was reacting to the speculation that some people living with HIV and AIDS are now abandoning their ARV drugs for some acclaimed cure of the disease.

