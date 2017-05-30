'There is no cure for HIV', but there is for epilepsy
The Federal Capital Territory Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS on Thursday cautioned people living with HIV and AIDS not to stop taking their Anti-Retroviral drugs for alternative cure. The Project Manager of the agency, Dr Uche Okoro, in Abuja was reacting to the speculation that some people living with HIV and AIDS are now abandoning their ARV drugs for some acclaimed cure of the disease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Jun 1
|Abdullah
|201
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Mike76502
|49
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|May 27
|Maddmama
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|May 27
|felcity
|2,287
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|May 24
|Ben Ever
|20
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|May 22
|Picpic
|3
|HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08)
|May '17
|WestTexas Sweethe...
|33
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC