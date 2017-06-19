Text messaging provides effective sup...

Text messaging provides effective support in improving care for HIV, tuberculosis patients

Read more: Medical News

Mobile phone text messaging is a powerful tool for improving quality of care, as shown by Jose Antonio Nhavoto in his doctoral thesis in informatics at orebro University. He has developed and tested a method in Mozambique, helping patients with severe diseases to follow through with their treatments.

