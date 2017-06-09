Syphilis rates skyrocket in London

Syphilis rates skyrocket in London

Syphilis cases have reached the highest level since 1949 following a rise in unsafe sex as fears about HIV have faded, new figures suggest, the Telegraph reports. It follows warnings from health officials that risky sexual behaviors - including unprotected activity, "chem sex," the use of "hookup" apps such as Grindr and "poz" parties where HIV-positive men select sexual partners - are fueling the rise, the Telegraph reports.

