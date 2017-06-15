Supreme Judicial Court ruling allows ...

Supreme Judicial Court ruling allows privately run needle exchange programs

This ruling was made by the Supreme Judicial Court on Wednesday after the nonprofit AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod wanted to help local drug addicts by providing clean needles. The ruling means that they and other groups can now give clean needles and syringes to drug addicts, without any approval from a local board of health.

