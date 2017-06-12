Stigma, discrimination hurting fight against AIDS
Stigma and discrimination continue to hinder the national drive to raise public awareness about the facts relating to HIV and AIDS more than 35 years after Jamaica officially acknowledged its first case. Detected in 1982, HIV is present in all 14 parishes, and while there has been substantial progress in getting affected persons to realise that being HIV positive is not a death sentence, public misconceptions about the realities of HIV and AIDS are putting more people at risk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 6 HIV Dating Sites Reviews
|Wed
|alexa8
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Jun 9
|Bossy2980
|2,288
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|Jun 5
|longbeachkidd
|2
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Jun 1
|Abdullah
|201
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Mike76502
|49
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|May 24
|Ben Ever
|20
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|May 22
|Picpic
|3
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC