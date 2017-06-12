Stigma, discrimination hurting fight ...

Stigma, discrimination hurting fight against AIDS

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Stigma and discrimination continue to hinder the national drive to raise public awareness about the facts relating to HIV and AIDS more than 35 years after Jamaica officially acknowledged its first case. Detected in 1982, HIV is present in all 14 parishes, and while there has been substantial progress in getting affected persons to realise that being HIV positive is not a death sentence, public misconceptions about the realities of HIV and AIDS are putting more people at risk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Top 6 HIV Dating Sites Reviews Wed alexa8 1
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Jun 9 Bossy2980 2,288
Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada Jun 5 longbeachkidd 2
why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12) Jun 1 Abdullah 201
HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14) May 29 Mike76502 49
News AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:... May 24 Ben Ever 20
All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16) May 22 Picpic 3
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,471 • Total comments across all topics: 281,825,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC