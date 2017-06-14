SJC: Private groups can operate clean needle exchange programs

In a ruling likely to allow an expansion of the effort to battle the opioid crisis, the Supreme Judicial Court ruled Wednesday that private groups can operate programs providing clean needles and counseling to substance abusers. The court unanimously agreed with the AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod that recent changes in state laws governing distribution of hypodermic syringes permit the non-profit to operate in the village of Hyannis, part of the town of Barnstable, and not just in its original location of Provincetown.

