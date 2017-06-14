SJC: Private groups can operate clean needle exchange programs
In a ruling likely to allow an expansion of the effort to battle the opioid crisis, the Supreme Judicial Court ruled Wednesday that private groups can operate programs providing clean needles and counseling to substance abusers. The court unanimously agreed with the AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod that recent changes in state laws governing distribution of hypodermic syringes permit the non-profit to operate in the village of Hyannis, part of the town of Barnstable, and not just in its original location of Provincetown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 6 HIV Dating Sites Reviews
|7 hr
|alexa8
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Jun 9
|Bossy2980
|2,288
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|Jun 5
|longbeachkidd
|2
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Jun 1
|Abdullah
|201
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Mike76502
|49
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|May 24
|Ben Ever
|20
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|May 22
|Picpic
|3
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC