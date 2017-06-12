Six Top Experts Resigned From Donald Trump's HIV/AIDS Advisory Panel

An AIDS ribbon hangs from the North Portico of the White House in recognition of World AIDS Day, November 30, 2010. Scott Schoettes, Counsel and HIV Project Director at the pioneering LGBTQ legal group Lambda Legal , resigned late last week from the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS , along with five other council members, in protest of Donald Trump's polices - or lack of polices - to combat the HIV epidemic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.