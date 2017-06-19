Six members of Donald Trump's HIV/AIDS advisory council have resigned this week, after stating the President "simply does not care" about fighting the health epidemic. In a statement through Newsweek magazine , Scott Schoettes, a lawyer from Lambda Legal, said: "We have dedicated our lives to combating this disease and no longer feel we can do so effectively within the confines of an advisory body to a president who simply does not care."

