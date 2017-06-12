Senator Brooks Presents Liberty Medal...

Senator Brooks Presents Liberty Medal To North Merrick Woman

Long Island, NY June 14, 2017 Senator John Brooks presented the New York State Liberty Medal to Francine Goldstein of North Merrick on Thursday evening. The New York State Liberty Medal award program is the highest civilian honor that can be bestowed by a Member of the New York State Senate upon a resident of New York State.

