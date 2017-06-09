Senate Passes Legislation to Expand C...

Senate Passes Legislation to Expand Compassionate Use of Medical Marijuana

The Florida Senate today passed Senate Bill 8A, Medical Use of Marijuana, and Senate Bill 6A, Public Records/Medical Marijuana Use Registry/Physician Certification for Marijuana and Dispensing/Department of Health. Together, the bills implement Article X, section 29 of the Florida Constitution, which allows the use of marijuana by patients with debilitating medical conditions.

Chicago, IL

