Sask. hosts 1st province-wide HIV testing day
Jen Peterson, HIV co-ordinator of Saskatoon Indian and Metis Friendship Centre, says one in five people who are HIV positive don't know it. "Everyone needs to be tested.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Sun
|seabreezebaby
|2,291
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|Sun
|seabreezebaby
|3
|hiv/aids chat room (May '13)
|Jun 23
|Man
|28
|HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15)
|Jun 22
|Paula
|18
|Top 6 HIV Dating Sites Reviews
|Jun 14
|alexa8
|1
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Jun 1
|Abdullah
|201
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Mike76502
|49
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC