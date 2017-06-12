SA's new HIV challenge: patients who ...

SA's new HIV challenge: patients who believe they've been healed

On the eve of South Africa's national AIDS conference taking place in Durban this week, it has emerged that people are defaulting on their ARVs - often under the impression that they have been healed. Healthcare workers have discovered that HIV patients on treatment sometimes stop taking their medication in the mistaken belief that they have been healed - despite knowing the disease is incurable - and thus posing a renewed risk to others.

