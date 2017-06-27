San Rafael nonprofit offers new advanced rapid HIV test
In collaboration with the county health department, a San Rafael nonprofit has begun offering a new rapid HIV test that detects infection just two weeks from exposure to the virus. The new procedure, known as fourth generation HIV testing, is available at the Spahr Center, which serves and supports Marin's LBGTQ community and those affected by HIV.
