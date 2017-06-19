San Diego yeam yests best felivery mode for potential HIV vaccine

Optimized immunizations reliably elicit protective antibodies in preclinical study, marking an important milestone on the way to an effective HIV vaccine IMAGE: The vaccine candidates used in the study mimic the trimeric envelope protein spikes on the surface of HIV. Rendering of HIV with envelope protein trimers clearly visible on the virus... view LA JOLLA, CA -- For decades, HIV has successfully evaded all efforts to create an effective vaccine but researchers at The Scripps Research Institute and the La Jolla Institute for Allergy and Immunology are steadily inching closer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.