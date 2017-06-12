SAAIDS2017: Ramaphosa thanks silent protesters at conference

South Africa Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa left the podium after making a speech at the 8th South African Aids Conference on Thursday, and proceeded to thank a group of silent protesters for "being so orderly" and raising an important message. Rampahosa, who is also the chairperson of the South African National Aids Council , was giving an address on the last day of the conference taking place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Conference Centre in Durban.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.