#SAAIDS2017: Ramaphosa thanks silent protesters at conference
South Africa Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa left the podium after making a speech at the 8th South African Aids Conference on Thursday, and proceeded to thank a group of silent protesters for "being so orderly" and raising an important message. Rampahosa, who is also the chairperson of the South African National Aids Council , was giving an address on the last day of the conference taking place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Conference Centre in Durban.
