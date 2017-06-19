Roche Scores FDA Nod For Fourth-Generation HIV Combination Antigen-Antibody Assay
"The approval of this highly sensitive and specific assay demonstrates our ongoing commitment of expanding Roche's already broad testing menu for infectious diseases on the cobas A e 602 analyzer, including Hepatitis and ToRCH assays," said , President and CEO, Roche Diagnostics Corporation. "With the addition of this assay, laboratories will be able to screen for common co-infections, such as Hepatitis C and Syphilis, which can be tested simultaneously with HIV, reducing the need for sample splitting and additional analyzers."
