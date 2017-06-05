Reduced corneal nerve fiber density in patients with HIV

Patients with HIV and HIV-associated sensory neuropathy have reduced corneal nerve fiber density, which can be identified using in vivo corneal confocal microscopy , according to a study published online June 8 in JAMA Ophthalmology . Harriet I. Kemp, B.M., B.Ch., from Imperial College London, and colleagues conducted a cross-sectional study involving 20 patients who were HIV positive .

