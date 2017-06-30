Proteins linked to HIV transmission could actually be beneficial for reproduction
Protein fragments found in semen, and previously only known for their ability to enhance HIV infection, also appear to play an important role in reproductive biology. A team of researchers from the Gladstone Institutes, the University of California, San Francisco , and Ulm University in Germany discovered that these fragments could help dispose of damaged or unneeded sperm.
