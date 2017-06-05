Prevalence of People in NYC With Detectable HIV Is Falling
The prevalence of people in New York City who have HIV and a detectable viral load has fallen in recent years. Looking for a data-driven way to analyze a local population's risk of new cases of HIV, researchers sought to shift the focus of surveillance data away from the total HIV population and onto the proportion of people living in a city who have unsuppressed HIV.
