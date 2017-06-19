Plus: Two PACHA members explain why they remained or resigned as AIDS advisers to the White House.
Late-night talk show host and Carpool Karaoke star James Corden very much cares that six AIDS advisers to the White House resigned because "Trump simply does not care." In a segment of The Late Late Show with James Corden , the host not only explained the HIV headlines behind the resignations but also took action to change Trump's attitude about the epidemic: Corden announced that he sent 297 copies of the AIDS movie Philadelphia to the president at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida, resort.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15)
|10 hr
|Paula
|18
|Top 6 HIV Dating Sites Reviews
|Jun 14
|alexa8
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Jun 9
|Bossy2980
|2,288
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|Jun 5
|longbeachkidd
|2
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Jun 1
|Abdullah
|201
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Mike76502
|49
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|May 24
|Ben Ever
|20
