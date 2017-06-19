Plus: Two PACHA members explain why t...

Plus: Two PACHA members explain why they remained or resigned as AIDS advisers to the White House.

Late-night talk show host and Carpool Karaoke star James Corden very much cares that six AIDS advisers to the White House resigned because "Trump simply does not care." In a segment of The Late Late Show with James Corden , the host not only explained the HIV headlines behind the resignations but also took action to change Trump's attitude about the epidemic: Corden announced that he sent 297 copies of the AIDS movie Philadelphia to the president at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida, resort.

