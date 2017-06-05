People Assume I Have STIs Because I'm Polyamorous
HelloFlo is a womens health company committed to normalizing the conversations we have about womens bodies so that we can all live healthier lives. To be honest, I was way more upset about his harmful misunderstanding of how to contract HIV than anything else.
Start the conversation, or Read more at She Knows.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Jun 9
|Bossy2980
|2,288
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|Jun 5
|longbeachkidd
|2
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Jun 1
|Abdullah
|201
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Mike76502
|49
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|May 24
|Ben Ever
|20
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|May 22
|Picpic
|3
|HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08)
|May '17
|WestTexas Sweethe...
|33
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC