Patients of Hamilton doctor advised to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
Public health officials are advising patients who had in-office surgical procedures done by a Hamilton doctor during a period of nearly four decades be tested for blood-borne illnesses. Hamilton Public Health Services says it was informed on June 16 by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario of an infection prevention and control lapse at Dr. Lorin Gilbert Harding's office in Hamilton.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Jun 25
|seabreezebaby
|2,291
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|Jun 25
|seabreezebaby
|3
|hiv/aids chat room (May '13)
|Jun 23
|Man
|28
|HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15)
|Jun 22
|Paula
|18
|Top 6 HIV Dating Sites Reviews
|Jun 14
|alexa8
|1
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Jun 1
|Abdullah
|201
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Mike76502
|49
