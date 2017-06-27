OraSure Technologies to Drive Accelerated Adoption of OraQuick HIV Self-Test
OraSure Technologies, Inc. , a leader in point-of-care diagnostic tests and specimen collection devices, today announced a new agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation that will enable OraSure to offer its OraQuickA HIV Self-Test at an affordable price in 50 developing countries with funding from the Gates Foundation. The funding will consist of support payments tied to the volume of product sold by OraSure and reimbursement of certain related costs.
