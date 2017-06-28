Opinion: California's HIV laws are in...

Opinion: California's HIV laws are in the Dark Ages

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

The past two decades have brought rapid advances in the treatment and prevention of HIV. Current California law ignores that progress, as did two recent opinion pieces by Kurt Kleier published in the East Bay Times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Jun 25 seabreezebaby 2,291
Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada Jun 25 seabreezebaby 3
hiv/aids chat room (May '13) Jun 23 Man 28
HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15) Jun 22 Paula 18
Top 6 HIV Dating Sites Reviews Jun 14 alexa8 1
why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12) Jun 1 Abdullah 201
HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14) May 29 Mike76502 49
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,936 • Total comments across all topics: 282,097,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC