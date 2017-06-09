One in eight people living with HIV do not know they are infected

Tuesday, June 27 marks the annual National HIV Testing Day, and The Alliance for Positive Change will be out in force encouraging New Yorkers to play their part in ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic. The Alliance will be conducting free and confidential testing at several Duane Reade/Walgreens locations; the organization's headquarters in Midtown; and its community centers in East Harlem, Washington Heights, and the Lower East Side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Limits.