One in eight people living with HIV do not know they are infected
Tuesday, June 27 marks the annual National HIV Testing Day, and The Alliance for Positive Change will be out in force encouraging New Yorkers to play their part in ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic. The Alliance will be conducting free and confidential testing at several Duane Reade/Walgreens locations; the organization's headquarters in Midtown; and its community centers in East Harlem, Washington Heights, and the Lower East Side.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|12 hr
|Bossy2980
|2,290
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|Jun 5
|longbeachkidd
|2
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Jun 1
|Abdullah
|201
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Mike76502
|49
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|May 24
|Ben Ever
|20
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|May 22
|Picpic
|3
|HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08)
|May '17
|WestTexas Sweethe...
|33
