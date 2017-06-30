Omega Diagnostics wins backing as rev...

Omega Diagnostics wins backing as revenues increase

Yesterday Read more: Sunday Herald

OMEGA Diagnostics has secured A 2.6 million growth funding from investors as the company prepares for the launch of its HIV testing kit following delays. Alva-based Omega said the funding will allow the firm to capitalise on the growth opportunities directors see in all three of its business segments .

