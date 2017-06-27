Number of HIV infections is on the rise
The number of HIV infections in Slovakia is increasing. The country even detected the highest increase in the cases per one calendar year .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Jun 25
|seabreezebaby
|2,291
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|Jun 25
|seabreezebaby
|3
|hiv/aids chat room (May '13)
|Jun 23
|Man
|28
|HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15)
|Jun 22
|Paula
|18
|Top 6 HIV Dating Sites Reviews
|Jun 14
|alexa8
|1
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Jun 1
|Abdullah
|201
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Mike76502
|49
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC