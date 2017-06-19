New partnership to increase access to cancer medicines in Kenya
Kenya is one of the countries that will benefit from market access agreements between the American Cancer Society and the Clinton Health Access Initiative with Pfizer Inc. and Cipla Inc. to expand access to sixteen essential cancer treatment medications, including chemotherapies. An estimated 44% of all cancer cases that occur in sub-Saharan Africa each year occur in these six countries.
