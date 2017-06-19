New HIV clinic to open in Liberty City
The AIDS Healthcare Foundation will open a new clinic Saturday in Liberty City, where about 40 percent of the people diagnosed with the disease are living without care, according to Imara Canady, regional director for the AIDS Healthcare Foundation. "We think this is a critical situation and we look at the opening of this healthcare center as an opportunity to both be a partner in the community [and] address the HIV/AIDS epidemic within this community and within the broader community," Canady said.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15)
|Thu
|Paula
|18
|Top 6 HIV Dating Sites Reviews
|Jun 14
|alexa8
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Jun 9
|Bossy2980
|2,288
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|Jun 5
|longbeachkidd
|2
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Jun 1
|Abdullah
|201
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Mike76502
|49
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|May 24
|Ben Ever
|20
