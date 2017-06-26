New data reveals number of transgender women with HIV

For the first time, a national report by researchers at Emory University is providing a glimpse at the estimated number of transgender women who are living with The numbers are most likely under-reported, local experts say, but still, they're a first step toward drawing attention to HIV infection rates among transgender women, who have been historically marginalized in the society and continue to be at a high risk of infection. "Transgender people face multiple health disparities, and HIV is one of them," said Dr. Patrick Sullivan, lead researchers for AIDSVu, an annual online HIV/AIDS report, which is one of the first to parse out the HIV infection numbers from federal and state data to find the impact on transgender women.

