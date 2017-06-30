Museveni applauds Mildmay on HIV fight
Mildmay's new project worth sh118b, will focus on infrastructure expansion to increase the training space and expansion of the laboratory. President Yoweri Museveni has applauded Mildmay Uganda for its interventions to end the HIV epidemic, especially ending the mother-to-child transmission.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Jun 25
|seabreezebaby
|2,291
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|Jun 25
|seabreezebaby
|3
|hiv/aids chat room (May '13)
|Jun 23
|Man
|28
|HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15)
|Jun 22
|Paula
|18
|Top 6 HIV Dating Sites Reviews
|Jun 14
|alexa8
|1
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Jun 1
|Abdullah
|201
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Mike76502
|49
