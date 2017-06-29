MSACS to reach out to - unreached' hi...

MSACS to reach out to - unreached' high-risk group of sex workers

In an attempt to reduce HIV prevalence in the state, the Maharashtra State AIDS Control Society has an ambitious plan of reaching the 'unreached' population of sex workers, who solicit customers online or via telephone. The Society has also planned to conduct a survey of the mobile and floating population of high-risk migrants.

