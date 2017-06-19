Most new HIV cases concentrated in small number of counties, mostly in the South
New maps released today show the heavy impact of HIV on the South, which had more than half of new diagnoses in 2015, according to federal data. The five cities with the highest rate of new diagnoses are all in the South: Miami, Fla.; Jackson, Miss.; New Orleans, La.; Baton Rouge, La.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 6 HIV Dating Sites Reviews
|Jun 14
|alexa8
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Jun 9
|Bossy2980
|2,288
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|Jun 5
|longbeachkidd
|2
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Jun 1
|Abdullah
|201
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Mike76502
|49
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|May 24
|Ben Ever
|20
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|May 22
|Picpic
|3
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC