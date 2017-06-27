More-is-better approach appears to im...

More-is-better approach appears to improve vaccine protection from HIV-like virus in monkeys

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

Building on insights from an HIV vaccine regimen in humans that had partial success during a phase 3 clinical trial in Thailand, a Duke-led research team used a more-is-better approach in monkeys that appeared to improve vaccine protection from an HIV-like virus. Adding three more targets to the investigational vaccine, for a total of five, protected more than half of the vaccinated animals from simian-human immunodeficiency virus infection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 22 hr Scared 2,289
Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada Jun 5 longbeachkidd 2
why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12) Jun 1 Abdullah 201
HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14) May 29 Mike76502 49
News AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:... May 24 Ben Ever 20
All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16) May 22 Picpic 3
HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08) May '17 WestTexas Sweethe... 33
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,214 • Total comments across all topics: 281,617,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC