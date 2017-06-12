Mitchell-Innes & Nash announces representation of The Estate of General Idea
Mitchell-Innes & Nash announces the representation of the Estate of General Idea . Formed in Toronto in 1969 by AA Bronson, Felix Partz and Jorge Zontal, General Idea is internationally recognized for work that tackled such subjects as the myth of the artist, the role of mass media, the relationship between the body and identity, issues of gender and sexual representation, and famously HIV/AIDS activism at a time when talking about the disease was taboo.
