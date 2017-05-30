Misdiagnosis of HIV treatment failure based on clinical and...
Routine laboratory monitoring is part of the basic care package offered to people living with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus . This paper aims to identify the proportion of PLHIVs with clinical and immunological failure who are virologically suppressed and risk being misclassified as treatment failures.
