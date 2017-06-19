MenTalkHealth: a oeThe biggest respon...

MenTalkHealth: a oeThe biggest responsibility is how you put forward your life with HIVa

Mental health podcast MenTalkHealth is navigating the waters of dating with HIV in their latest of five special episodes recorded during Mental Health Awareness Week. Hosted by Davey Shields and Damian Friel - who shot to fame last summer on Channel 4's First Dates, when he talked openly and candidly about his coping with Tourette's syndrome - the new episode sees the pair joined by gay friends Alex Causton-Ronaldson and Steve Easton who're both HIV-positive.

