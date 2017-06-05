Member of Ugandan Parliament stops in Ca on City

Upper Room Missions Director Christopher Hicks, left, and Nelson Lufafa, a member of the Ugandan Parliament, speak Tuesday at the Daily Record. "We're both Christians, very devout Christians, and it was back in the MySpace days, and he had contacted me right after I had given my life to Christ," said Hicks, a Canon City resident and executive director of Upper Room Missions, a religious nonprofit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.